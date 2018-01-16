These Sisters Gave Birth To Twins On The Same Day – And That’s Not Even The Craziest Part

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after 8:00 a.m. on October 24, 2013, Chrissy Knott gave birth to a boy, Charles. “He sounds like a chicken,” she said, as the gurgling infant made himself known to the world. A couple of minutes later, a second boy, Thomas, arrived. Knott then looked on as her heavily pregnant sister Annie Johnston cradled the babies before carrying them away.

Johnston and older sibling Knott had often tended to follow the same path. They had both attended Ohio University, where they each met their respective husbands, Joby and James. Then they set up home just a few doors away from one other in Delaware County, Ohio.

While Knott had two young sons, Oliver and Wendel, Johnston was still waiting for a child to call her own. That’s because, after getting married in August 2005, she and her husband had decided to hang on for a while before having kids. Then the new year of 2008 arrived, and it felt like the time was right to start trying.

