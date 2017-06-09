These Sisters Had Perms Since High School – But With Their New Looks You Wouldn’t Recognize Them

ADVERTISEMENT

When Deb Weisskopf from Oxford in Iowa was preparing to turn 55 last year, she decided to go all out and do it in style. The mother of two hadn’t had much “me” time over the years. Working nights as a clerk at a neonatal clinic meant that her beauty routine – which consisted entirely of mascara and a stripe of eyeliner – had become pretty basic. And just like her 61-year-old sister, Sandy Fetzer, Deb had played it safe with the same permed hairstyle for decades. So in June 2016, the two sisters made the journey across the country to New York City in search of some much-needed glamor.

But it wasn’t the Empire State Building or the Statue of Liberty that this pair of siblings headed for on their celebratory trip to the Big Apple. No, Deb and Sandy had made their cross-country trek in the hope of being chosen for an Ambush Makeover on the Today Show.

Actually getting on the program, however, was easier said than done. Competition to be featured on the popular Ambush Makeover segment is tough. Not least because the show employs the skills of two much sought-after stylists: Louis Licari and Jill Martin.

