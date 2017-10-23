When These Six-Foot-Tall Parents Were Having A Baby, Doctors Knew Something Was Dangerously Wrong

ADVERTISEMENT

Australians Jaime Jenkins, 24, and Jakob Lang, 25, are larger than life characters, and with both being almost six feet tall they were a hard couple to ignore. But both were devoted to one another and keen to start a family. However, the couple’s delight when Jenkins fell pregnant was overshadowed when a scan at 12 weeks revealed a massive problem. The decision they were left to make became life changing.

The couple had first got together while they were both working at a KFC in Sydney, Australia, in 2010. After being together for 13 months, they had plans to get married but were slowly driven apart by the grueling schedules of two career-driven young people. The pair ended the relationship and began new lives. But they were drawn back together, united by the memories they had created as each other’s first loves in early 2014. Sadly, however, they had their hopes of starting a family shattered after reigniting their relationship, when doctors told Jenkins that she was unable to have children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, the young couple’s lives slotted back together after their emotional reunion. Jenkins and Lang were determined to have children and had taken the decision to save up money to pay for IVF treatment. Happily, fate was to intervene for the hopeful pair. One day Jenkins bounded into Lang’s arms with a huge smile on her face. She was pregnant, despite all the odds. Not believing their luck they excitedly went to the doctors for a scan at about six weeks. It revealed what Lang later described as “one healthy happy little bean.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT