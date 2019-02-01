A Skateboarder Was Being Interviewed Beside A Ramp When Her Boyfriend Pulled The Wildest Stunt

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the years, a countless number of people have found their soulmates via a shared interest. Amelia Brodka can certainly attest to that, as she met her partner, Alec Beck, at a skatepark in California. However, while the skateboarder was in the middle of an interview, her boyfriend executed a stunt that changed their lives forever.

A resident of Los Angeles, C.A., Beck was a student at Loyola Marymount University before focusing on a career in skateboarding. As a result, he entered his first contest in July 2013, joining the Shop Battle Van Doren Invitational Qualifiers. Unfortunately, though, things didn’t quite go according to plan.

Indeed, out of over 30 entrants, Beck finished 28th in that particular contest. Undeterred, he went on to enter another Van Doren event the following year in Huntington Beach, C.A., but the results weren’t much better. The skater came 26th in that competition.

