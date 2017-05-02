This Soldier Got To Hospital A Day After His Baby Was Born. Then His 2-Year-Old Son Showed Up

ADVERTISEMENT

When one soldier learned that he couldn’t have time off, he accepted that he wouldn’t see his new baby for months. However, despite all the odds, he somehow managed to pull it off. And when he saw his two-year-old son, the adorable scene was complete.

John Vorrath and his wife Janae are based in the city of Ames in Iowa. And, together, they had one young son and another baby on the way. However, John’s job often took him away from his beloved family for long stretches of time.

John was a sergeant with the Iowa Army National Guard. And, although his troop is based out of Boone, IA he was often sent overseas. As a result, in 2014, the young father was on deployment in the Middle East.

