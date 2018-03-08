When This Soldier Made A Surprise School Visit, One Student’s Reaction Was Heartbreaking

ADVERTISEMENT

One day, a fifth-grade student was enjoying lunch with her friends as usual. But then, out of the blue, somebody she recognized walked right into the cafeteria. What happened next was caught on camera and has given many viewers goosebumps.

There’s no doubt that it’s tough having a parent in the military. Deployments are unpredictable at the best of times. For instance, you could find out that your mom or dad needs to head out to a war zone with only a few days’ notice, leaving you with barely any time to say goodbye.

Sometimes, those in the military don’t get to come home for months or even years at a time. And in the worst cases, some people’s parents don’t come back at all. It can be an emotional rollercoaster for those left behind at home, always hoping that their loved ones are doing okay.

