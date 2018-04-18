This Soldier Returned From Afghanistan To See His Wife – And Found Her Holding His Newborn Daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake Osborne had been in serving in Afghanistan with the U.S. army for more than six months when he was finally given leave. He rushed back home to be with his wife Chelsea. And when Osborne arrived there, he found her holding his newborn daughter in her arms.

Osborne was born and bred in Athens, Georgia. However, his chosen career would end up taking him to foreign climes. That’s because when he grew into adulthood, Osborne became a first lieutenant in the United States military.

The soldier was deployed to Afghanistan in October 2014. This meant leaving his beloved wife Chelsea all alone back in Georgia. However, the couple had recently discovered that she’d soon have some company in the house.

