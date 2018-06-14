When This Soldier Walked Into A Classroom Carrying Flowers, A Student Immediately Started Crying

ADVERTISEMENT

It may have been just another day for the students of Spring Valley High School in South Carolina. But things were about to change dramatically for one senior. That’s because, after being sent out of the room on an errand by her teacher, Solymar Solis returned to find something very unexpected waiting for her.

On that day in September 2016 – and not long before the student returned to her classroom – an unusual visitor took a seat among Solis’ friends. Army Sergeant Carlos Solis Melendez had walked into the room holding flowers and a large balloon before settling down at a desk in the middle of the group of learners.

At that time, Sergeant Melendez’s main objective was to blend into the crowd and wait to be spotted. With the help of family and staff at the high school, he had organized a very special surprise – but only time would tell whether all would go exactly to plan.

