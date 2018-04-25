This Soldier’s Baby Was Born Six Weeks Premature. Then He Found Out The Hospital Had Hidden Cameras

ADVERTISEMENT

Being kept apart from your premature baby must be one of the hardest things to go through. This is something that Sergeant Sam Last knows all about. He couldn’t be with his newborn in person – but nonetheless, his daughter was being watched.

Sam Last and his partner had a bit of a rough ride back in 2016. Last, a staff sergeant in the military, was posted in Kuwait when something dramatic happened at home – his pregnant partner gave birth somewhat earlier than expected.

Their baby girl, who the couple named Charlie, was born a full six weeks prematurely. Because she had arrived so early, doctors placed her in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) so that she’d get the attention and treatment that she needed.

