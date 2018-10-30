After A Selfless Soldier’s Home Was Ransacked, The Response From Strangers Blew Him Away

ADVERTISEMENT

The North Carolina National Guard called – Army medic Luis Ocampo was needed in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. Then, when the 24-year-old returned to his home in Charlotte, he found a window open and all of his valuables gone. In that moment, however, he had no idea just how the community would step up to help him.

Ocampo hails from La Paz, Bolivia, although he has subsequently made his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, with his girlfriend, Kailey Finch. And the pair share a son, named Lucian Ezra, who was born on October 9, 2017.

But disaster would hit North Carolina in September 2018, when Hurricane Florence made landfall. And the storm brought heavy rainfall to areas along the state’s coast. Florence then traveled inland, causing rivers to overflow and prompting massive flooding.

