This Soldier’s Husband Raises Their 7 Kids Alone – So She Told Ellen All About His Parenting

Families with one or more parents in the military have it tough. They can go months without their loved ones, but life at home still has to go on. That’s why one soldier’s husband went on TV to be publicly praised for playing both mom and dad when needed.

Michelle and Rod are a married couple living in the United States. At first glance, they seem just like perfectly normal parents, but looking closer at their lives, it’s clear that they are far from ordinary. They first met through a friend, and there was an instant attraction.

Michelle described their very first encounter as “love at first sight,” and from that moment on, the rest was history. Rod had daughters from a previous relationship, and Michelle had sons, so they combined them all together to make one big happy family.

