Some Guys Got Random Rookies To Jump From A 30ft Diving Tower. Then They Recorded The Results

Two filmmakers from Gothenburg, Sweden, decided to create an experiment using a 30-foot diving board at a swimming pool. They found a variety of willing volunteers to take part and then recorded the results. And what they discovered was fascinating.

Filmmakers Axel Danielson and Maximilien Van Aertryck offered volunteers the equivalent of $30 each to make the 30-foot jump from the diving board. Notably, the main requirement was that volunteers should not have dived from that height before. So, it would be a new experience for everyone involved.

As a result of an online ad that the filmmakers posted, they were able to attract 67 people to make the jump. The volunteers consisted of men and women of all ages. Each participant would climb the ladders to reach the top and then walk to the edge of the board.

