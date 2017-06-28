Her Son Died When His Bike Collided With A Pickup. Then One Year Later She Got A Mysterious Letter

ADVERTISEMENT

When one woman’s son died in a tragic accident, her life was ripped to shreds. However, a year later she received a curious letter. And its contents would later help her piece her world back together.

Payton Casteel lived in Iowa with his mom Anna Hutt. Like most teenagers, Casteel was a thrill-seeker, and loved riding his dirt bike around town. However, he planned to upgrade from two wheels to four and applied for his learner’s permit at the DMV in 2014.

At the heart of it, Casteel was a typical teenage boy. “Payton was so intelligent and loved playing pranks on people,” his mom Hutt told Nebraska Medicine in May 2017. “He was great with computers, enjoyed welding, working on cars and his dirt bike.”

