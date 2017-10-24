After Their Son Died Because Of Medical Errors, These Devastated Parents Had A Grave Warning For Others

ADVERTISEMENT

When one boy returned home from school with a cut on his arm, it didn’t really concern his parents. After all, children always pick up bumps and bruises. However, when their son passed away just days later, medical failures caused them to issue others with a grave warning.

At just 12 years old, Rory Staunton was a kid with a conscience. He lived with his mom Orlaith, dad Ciaran and sister Kathleen in Queens, New York. And he would regularly hold his own in debates with his peers and family over politics and the world’s biggest issues.

In 2011, to celebrate his 12th birthday, Rory’s parents gifted him his first flying lesson. The youngster hoped to become a pilot when he grew up. And he probably had the drive to do so. Little did his family know, however, that Rory wouldn’t have the chance to fulfill his dreams.

