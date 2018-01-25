After Her Son Was Murdered In A Mass Shooting, This Mom Found The Message He Left Before He Died

ADVERTISEMENT

Tragically, Scarlett Lewis’ young son Jesse was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. And the six-year-old was one of 26 victims murdered at the school, in what would become one of the deadliest events of its kind ever to take place in the U.S. It was little Jesse himself, though, who would inspire his mother to embark on a journey of forgiveness – and that journey began with three simple words.

The day of December 14, 2012 may have started fairly unremarkably for the Lewis family, however, as well as for all of the other children that attended Sandy Hook in Newtown, Connecticut. What would transpire later that morning, though, would end up changing their community forever.

And the horror that would eventually unfold that day was caused by one man: Adam Lanza. The troubled 20-year-old lived with his mother Nancy; sadly, she would become his first victim after being shot four times in the head at her home in Newtown.

