Her Son Tragically Passed Away After Visiting A Pet Store. Now Mom Has A Grave Warning For Parents

By Julia Corbett
July 7, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Facebook/News 5 Cleveland
Image: via Facebook/News 5 Cleveland

Going to the pet store and seeing all the amazing animals on offer is an exciting experience for any child – and ten-year-old Aidan was no exception. However, just two weeks after his visit he would suddenly become sick and, in a matter of hours, the little boy would be dead. But Aidan’s tragic passing left many unanswered questions. Just what had happened to him?

Image: YouTube/Isaura Ghistelinck
Image: via YouTube/Isaura Ghistelinck

Aidan lived in San Diego, California. He absolutely loved his pets – and he knew exactly what animal he wanted to get next. And soon, the little boy would make his way to the pet store to pick up a new best friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

When the day came around, Aidan and his grandma, Sharon, headed to a branch of Petco to purchase the new pet. There was nothing remarkable about their visit – but it would soon have terrible consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT