Going to the pet store and seeing all the amazing animals on offer is an exciting experience for any child – and ten-year-old Aidan was no exception. However, just two weeks after his visit he would suddenly become sick and, in a matter of hours, the little boy would be dead. But Aidan’s tragic passing left many unanswered questions. Just what had happened to him?
Aidan lived in San Diego, California. He absolutely loved his pets – and he knew exactly what animal he wanted to get next. And soon, the little boy would make his way to the pet store to pick up a new best friend.
When the day came around, Aidan and his grandma, Sharon, headed to a branch of Petco to purchase the new pet. There was nothing remarkable about their visit – but it would soon have terrible consequences.
Her Son Tragically Passed Away After Visiting A Pet Store. Now Mom Has A Grave Warning For Parents
