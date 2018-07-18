This Is The Creepiest Side To Your Personality, According To Your Star Sign

ADVERTISEMENT

You don’t need to have majored in astrology to know about star signs and what they can supposedly tell us about our personalities. But you may not be aware that not all the traits apparently linked with your birth date are positive. Indeed, each star sign carries its own list of negative traits, too. And some are creepier than others – from Cancer’s martyrdom complex to Capricorn’s murderous fantasies.

There are 12 star signs in all, split up along sections of the annual path that the sun appears to take as the Earth orbits it, known as the ecliptic. Think of it as a fictional line drawn across the stars, marking out eclipses and constellations. And it’s these star clusters that correlate with the zodiac signs, including Aries, Gemini and Capricorn.

Thousands of years ago, the Babylonians began using astrology to track seasons and weather patterns. Later, the Greeks and Romans employed it to predict events including wars and natural disasters. But it was the ancient Egyptians who are thought to have first used the zodiac signs, attributing various characteristics to each one.

