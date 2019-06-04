If You’re Someone Who Often Spots Dragonflies, The Universe May Be Sending You An Important Message

ADVERTISEMENT

The humble dragonfly has inspired humans for generations. However, far beyond admiring the insects for their simple beauty, many cultures have attached significant meanings to the fascinating creatures. So, if you often notice dragonflies, the universe may be trying to send you an important message.

Dragonflies are ancient creatures and it’s thought that they took to the skies around 300 million years ago, long before dinosaurs ruled the earth. Back then, they were among the first insects to evolve with wings. And unlike our dainty dragonflies of today, they boasted wingspans of up to two feet.

Today, there are around 5,000 known kinds of dragonflies on our planet. They are closely related to the damselfly, with both species belonging to the odonata group of insects. Odonata translates as “toothed one” in Greek, apparently referring to the carnivorous species’ teeth.

