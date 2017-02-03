20 Everyday Things We All Do That Are Strictly Forbidden By The Bible

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone tries their best to be a good person. But it turns out you could be disobeying the big guy in the sky every single day without even knowing it. In fact, from getting inked to shaving your beard, here are 20 things you probably didn’t even realise are forbidden by the Bible.

20. Working way more than 9 to 5

Lots of us have a sneaky check of our work email on a Sunday. It’s a fact of modern living. And yet Exodus 31: 14-15 reads, “For six days work is to be done, but the seventh day is a day of sabbath rest, holy to the Lord. Whoever does any work on the sabbath day is to be put to death.” Explain that to your boss.

19. Getting inked

Leviticus 19:23 reads, “You shall not make any cuts in your body for the dead nor make any tattoo marks on yourselves.” So if you’ve got an ill-advised lower back tattoo then you’re making God mad as well as your mom.

