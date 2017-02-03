20 Everyday Things We All Do That Are Strictly Forbidden By The Bible

Everyone tries their best to be a good person. But it turns out you could be disobeying the big guy in the sky every single day without even knowing it. In fact, from getting inked to shaving your beard, here are 20 things you probably didn’t even realise are forbidden by the Bible.
20. Working way more than 9 to 5
Lots of us have a sneaky check of our work email on a Sunday. It’s a fact of modern living. And yet Exodus 31: 14-15 reads, “For six days work is to be done, but the seventh day is a day of sabbath rest, holy to the Lord. Whoever does any work on the sabbath day is to be put to death.” Explain that to your boss.
19. Getting inked
Leviticus 19:23 reads, “You shall not make any cuts in your body for the dead nor make any tattoo marks on yourselves.” So if you’ve got an ill-advised lower back tattoo then you’re making God mad as well as your mom.
20 People Whose Brains Are Wired Totally Differently To Ours
Rescuers Got A Call About A Desperate Pit Bull – But She Was Hiding The True Extent Of Her Plight
When Max Schmeling Beat Joe Louis, The Nazis Used Him In Propaganda – But The Boxer Wouldn’t Bow Down
This Guy Found A Mysterious Chest In His Grandpa’s Attic, And Inside Lay Some Extraordinary Artifacts
When This Pooch’s Owner Died, He Waited Under A Shed For A Homecoming That Would Never Happen
When Rescuers Found This Helpless Dog, She’d Been Stuck In Tar For So Long She Was Almost Solid
This Man’s Bizarre Death Baffled Police For A Year – And The Plot Only Thickened When They Solved It
21 Zodiac Match-Ups That Make For Perfect Relationships
10 Celebrities Who Were Brought Up In Crazy Cults
This New York Man Took A Photo Every Day For Nearly Two Decades – But His Story Ended Tragically
This Rescued Greyhound Pup Was Frightened Of Everything – Until She Met Her New Baby Bro
Bill And Hillary Clinton’s New Chappaqua Home Is Definitely Fit For A Former President