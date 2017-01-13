When Greg Thomas was diagnosed with terminal cancer, he needed something to take his mind off everything. So, he threw himself into fixing up a dilapidated old chapel. But while he was saving the church, it turned out the church might have been saving him too.
Thomas lives in Montgomery, Minnesota. In 2009, at the age of 57, Thomas was given some terrible news. Doctors told him he had stage-4 cancers in his neck and head, and would most likely die.
“When I found out that I had cancer they told my family to go ahead and start planning my funeral,” he revealed to Minneapolis news channel KARE 11 in 2012. “It’s almost like a nightmare that you can’t wake up out of,” he added.
This Adopted Puppy Chose An Unusual New BFF, There Was No Way It Should Have Worked Out
Two Years After This Couple Fell In Love, He Made The Most Epic Bicycle Journey To Be With Her Again
These Fascinating Photos Of Immigrants Reveal How Hard Life Was In Turn-Of-The-Century New York
Two Days After This Man Survived The Atomic Blast At Hiroshima, Fate Dealt Him The Cruelest Of Twists
When A Family Saw That This Deaf, One-Eyed Dog Had Spent 3 Years In A Shelter, It Broke Their Hearts
20 Movies That You Can’t Afford To Miss In 2017
20 Reasons To Never Friggin Visit Iceland. Ever.
When A Record Snowstorm Crippled Istanbul, People Went Above And Beyond For The City’s Stray Animals
These Are The 10 Types Of People Most Likely To Cheat On You
20 Silly Movie Mistakes Made By Directors Who Are Usually Masters Of Their Craft
20 Insane Selfies That Will Make You Wonder What On Earth They Were Thinking
20 Bizarre Facts About Australia That You Definitely Didn’t Know