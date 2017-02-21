20 Ludicrously Wealthy Pastors Who’ve Made Millions By Spreading The Word Of God

Salvation is free, according to the Bible. And yet some who build their careers on spreading the word of God just don’t seem to share this view. Indeed, many of them end up with a bank balance even atheists would describe as heavenly. Here’s a look at 20 spiritual leaders who’ve proved that preaching can pay.
20. Jimmy Swaggart
One of America’s most famous evangelists, Swaggart would once have been much higher up this list. However, multiple scandals engulfed his career in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Before that, Swaggart’s weekly sermons used to be broadcast on more than 200 TV networks. But his reputation and his bank balance were destroyed when the press discovered his fondness for prostitutes.
19. Paula White
Paula White’s journey to spiritual and financial fulfilment has been something of a rags-to-riches tale. Indeed, the Mississippi native grew up in a poverty-stricken and abusive household before converting to Christianity in her late teens. She subsequently transformed the fortunes of a struggling Florida church before landing her own TV show. Moreover, White now serves as the Senior Pastor of Apopka’s New Destiny Christian Center near Orlando.
