If You’re Someone Who Often Spots Butterflies, The Universe May Be Sending You An Important Message

Tiernan Cannon
By Tiernan Cannon
October 14, 2019

With their bright colors and exquisitely delicate wings, butterflies are undoubtedly capable of capturing the attention of human beings. As a consequence, the insects have come to serve as symbols for some rather profound ideas in human thinking. Many people, as a matter of fact, take their presence extremely seriously.

Observe a butterfly beating its wings through the air, for instance, and you’ll note how free the creature seems. Indeed, some people take this as a sign that they should start living their lives in a similarly easy-going manner. Whether seeking to come to terms with a past anguish, or generally hoping to overcome hurdles, people often aim to move towards a more lighthearted way of life that’s reminiscent of the insect.

