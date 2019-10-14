With their bright colors and exquisitely delicate wings, butterflies are undoubtedly capable of capturing the attention of human beings. As a consequence, the insects have come to serve as symbols for some rather profound ideas in human thinking. Many people, as a matter of fact, take their presence extremely seriously.
If You’re Someone Who Often Spots Butterflies, The Universe May Be Sending You An Important Message
Observe a butterfly beating its wings through the air, for instance, and you’ll note how free the creature seems. Indeed, some people take this as a sign that they should start living their lives in a similarly easy-going manner. Whether seeking to come to terms with a past anguish, or generally hoping to overcome hurdles, people often aim to move towards a more lighthearted way of life that’s reminiscent of the insect.