When This Stewardess Found An Alarming Note In The Bathroom, She Realized A Passenger Was In Danger

A flight attendant’s job involves tending to the vessel’s facilities, as well as to the passengers on the plane. But when stewardess Shelia Frederick found herself in the lavatory during one journey in 2017, she didn’t find a mess. Instead, she was faced with a note – and it carried a terrifying message.
By this point in time, Frederick had already become quite used to working high in the skies. As a matter of fact, she had many years of experience under her belt. Moreover, she’d surely been exposed to specific specialist training which had been particularly impressed upon airline staff since 2009.