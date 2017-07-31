When This Store Worker Heard Screams From The Bathroom, He Went Inside And His Jaw Hit The Floor

ADVERTISEMENT

It was just another routine Friday for the seasoned supermarket manager in eastern Canada on April 28, 2017. There was nothing out of the ordinary as he went about his duties, until he heard an extraordinary noise coming from the washrooms. Knowing at once there was trouble in store when he heard the agonizing screams, he raced off to investigate. And more than three decades in the job could not have prepared him for the sight he was presented with when he opened the door to the female bathroom.

Ashleigh Miller-Cross is a young woman with an incredible story. Originally from the town of Oldham, near Manchester in the north of the U.K., she now lives in the district of Cole Harbour in Halifax, Nova Scotia. It was here that she gave the staff of her local superstore the surprise of their lives.

It all started when Miller-Cross took a shopping trip to the Atlantic Superstore in the Bayers Lake area of Halifax in the late morning of that Friday. It was just a normal expedition for the young mother to stock up on groceries ahead of the weekend, until suddenly she felt that something was seriously wrong inside, and headed for the restrooms.

