A Man Found This Strange Lump On His Palm. Then A Scan Revealed The True Cause Of His Pain

From heart palpitations to shaky hands, we all have moments when our bodies move without our control. Still, these sensations tend to pass quickly without raising any alarm bells – except in the case of a 27-year-old man in Canada, who couldn’t ignore what was happening.

A spot on his hand hurt and throbbed so much that it drove him to the emergency room. Doctors examined his palm and determined that it – and a slew of other symptoms – signified that something much worse was going on.

For six weeks prior to his hospital visit, the man in question had suffered a laundry list of ailments. He had experienced a fever, sweat through the night and felt such a drop in his appetite that he lost 26 pounds. And then, there was the bump on his hand.

