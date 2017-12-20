This Stranger Broke Into An Elderly Woman’s Home. Then She Realized He Was Trying To Save Her Life

ADVERTISEMENT

When we watch the news today it reminds us of how scary the world can be. Consequently, if a stranger breaks down our front door we’re bound to be frightened and shocked. However, one 94-year-old woman was surprised by a man who broke into her home, since he didn’t mean her any harm. In fact, he was actually trying to save her life.

Twenty-five-year-old William Mackenzie had been driving to work along Valle Vista Avenue in Vallejo, California. Although the journey was one he had made many times, on that particular morning in December 2017 he was confronted with a frightening sight. Mackenzie saw what looked like a fire taking hold in a garage.

Instead of driving on, Mackenzie decided to stop his car and find out what was going on. There were people already standing nearby, watching as the smoke and flames began to engulf the garage. And although the fire department had already been called, no one was actively tackling the fire itself.

