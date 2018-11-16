When A Stranger Found A Two-Year-Old’s Missing Bear, She Decided To Document Its Epic Adventure

ADVERTISEMENT

As Brooke Fadeski and her dog, Olive, took a walk through Elm Grove Village Park in Wisconsin, she noticed a teddy bear floating in the pond. She then decided to post her discovery on Facebook to reconnect him with his rightful owner. But before she returned the bear, she decided to record his incredible journey – and captured all of it with her camera.

Two-year-old Henry Antczak has three siblings – a brother and two sisters – but it’s his black bear Blueberry he considers to be his best friend. “He does everything with him,” Henry’s mom, Catherine, told CBS 58.

So, when the family headed to Elm Grove Village Park in the fall of 2018, Blueberry came along. But the bear somehow got lost in the fray. Catherine and her children searched all the spots where they’d been that day, but there was no sign of him.

