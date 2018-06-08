This Stranger Helped A Stranded Shivering Teen, But The Girl Came Back For More

ADVERTISEMENT

Kinley Crenshaw was cold and alone after losing her friend at the end of a concert. Her situation looked pretty dire. But that’s when a kind stranger stepped in to help – and that wasn’t the end of the stranger’s interaction.

In February 2013 Crenshaw was looking forward to attending a concert at the National Theater in Richmond, Virginia. She had planned the big night with her friend and had thought out every detail. Consequently, she chose not to take a coat in case she lost it.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, later on that bitterly cold, winter’s night, Crenshaw would come to regret that decision. Because as she and her friend made their way out of the venue after the concert, they became separated from one another.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT