A Stranger Smiled At A Woman In A Supermarket. Then Minutes Later He Chased After Her With A Note

One of the best parts of a good romcom is how the central couple meet. Think about perhaps the queen of all romcoms, Notting Hill. Julia Roberts’ and Hugh Grant’s characters would never have encountered each other had he not spilt his orange juice down her crisp, white t-shirt. In movie terms, this is called a “meet cute,” but we tend to believe that they’re the preserve of the movie world. Surely these things can’t happen in real life?

Or can they? With online dating now playing a huge role in people’s love lives, sometimes the spontaneity involved in asking out a complete stranger in real life can be terrifying. How do you know if you would match on Tinder? How do you strike a conversation with someone without knowing what their interests are? But sometimes, going old-school is the best way, as a certain couple proved.

A seemingly typical Sunday morning turned out to be pretty extraordinary for Haline Ly. The 38-year-old Whale Design Co. worker had woken up and decided that she needed some groceries. So she headed to the supermarket, where it turned out she would come home with more than what she put in her trolley.

