When Two Strangers Led An Old Man To His Seat, His Wife’s Six Words Left An Onlooker In Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching live baseball can involve a great mix of emotions, but what this Chicago Cubs fan witnessed while sitting in the bleachers at a home game left her in tears. The exchanges she saw shared between two young men and an old man and his wife sat nearby were totally heart-warming. Random acts of kindness can be few and far between, but the scenes that day have been shared for the world to applaud.

Lauren Hinkston Hintzsche is a retired teacher from Rochelle, Illinois, who learned a lesson about human behavior when she went to see the Chicago Cubs play the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field in October, 2017. She was soaking up the atmosphere in the bleachers with her husband, John. Great seats and a clear view of the field of play meant that it was shaping up to be a great afternoon of sports for the couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hintzsche also had a great view of the bleachers, and what she saw there that afternoon pleased her greatly. As she watched other spectators assume their seats, she spotted a man who was both older than most of the other Cubs supporters and much frailer. He was struggling to get to his seat, the steep steps were presenting a challenge, but the man’s wife was there trying to help.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT