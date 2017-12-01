This Struggling Mother Was So Shocked By Ellen’s Surprise That Crew Had To Rush To Her Side

ADVERTISEMENT

The glow of spotlights, the extra-large television cameras and, of course, the A-list celebrity sitting on stage are already shocking enough for those lucky enough to attend a taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. But audience member Dianna Beasley’s experience in 2016 was even more thrilling.

That’s because Beasley didn’t just sit alongside the rest of the crowd – the talk show host invited her onstage. And, in true DeGeneres fashion, she had a surprise up her sleeve that floored Beasley – almost literally. The show’s crew rushed to the woman’s side to make sure she was okay after she received the shock of a lifetime.

Her 2016 appearance on Ellen wasn’t Beasley’s first visit to Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, where the show is filmed. She first came to see a taping on February 10, 2006, for a very unique reason.

