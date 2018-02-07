For Years This Student Saved Up Her Spare Change. Then She Blew It All To Fulfill Her Dream

By Annie Price
February 7, 2018
Images: Twitter/OhHipleDay7 / Twitter/OhHipleDay7

For more than three years, Alyssa Hiple had been painstakingly saving up her spare change. She dreamed of treating her mom to a once-in-a-lifetime experience. So when she had finally collected enough cash, she surprised her mother with the most heartwarming gift.

Image: Facebook/Amy Ehler Hiple

Alyssa comes from Huntington, Indiana. In 2017, the 22-year-old was a college senior studying at Huntington University in the city. And when she wasn’t working towards her degree, Alyssa spent time with her beloved family.

Image: Facebook/Alyssa Hiple

But while at first glance, Alyssa looked every bit the hometown girl, that wasn’t quite the case. Though the college student may have been Huntington born and bred, her family roots were much more exotic. In fact, she had links to Europe.

