This Student With A Brain Disorder Was Tormented By Bullies. Then The School Quarterback Stepped In

After Chy Johnson was bullied by her fellow students at Queen Creek High School because of her rare brain disorder, her mom did her best to stop her daughter’s torment. When the football team’s starting quarterback became involved in the situation, however, Chy’s life took a dramatic turn.

Naturally, every student experiences high school differently. Some thrive in that environment; they may be popular with their peers, for instance, or enjoy the academic rigor of their classes. For other teens, however, high school can be miserable, as they may stick out from the crowd and so become targets for bullies.

And Chy herself was different to many of the students at Queen Creek High School in Arizona. In particular, she had been born with a neurological disorder that had left her with a mental age of approximately eight. Even taking into account Chy’s condition, though, her mom Liz had urged the school to let her daughter get the best education she could.

