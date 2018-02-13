After This Student Took His Own Life, His Mother Revealed His Tragic Final Google Search

ADVERTISEMENT

All alone in his room in Reykjavik, Iceland, in December of 2017, Connel Arthur logged onto his computer and pulled up the Google search engine. Little did anyone know, it would be the last time he sought out information online.

In the next couple of days, Arthur would be dead, and his family would be left to pick up the pieces in the aftermath of his suicide. Looking for answers of their own, they inspected his computer and found something shocking in his tragic final Google searches.

Connel Arthur was a spirited 21-year-old who loved life and seized every moment, according to his mother, Nathalie. In January 2018 she told Scottish newspaper the Daily Record, “He never came home because he was just always too busy doing stuff, away with his friends.”

