A Supportive Dad Tried To Console His Daughter On American Idol – But He Was In For A Big Surprise

While 17-year-old songstress Gabby Barrett sang her heart out in front of the American Idol judges in March 2018, her dad waited nervously outside. But then he was allowed into the studio after being told that his daughter was upset. He thought Gabby’s singing dreams had been shattered at the audition for the series’ live shows, until something golden happened.

Gabby is a teenage high-school student from Munhall near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. And her special talent growing up has always been singing. Her personal American idol in the musical world is Carrie Underwood, and it was one of her songs that Gabby chose to sing for her prestigious audition.

For Gabby, getting to appear on the world-famous talent contest American Idol was an utterly thrilling prospect. She even referred to it as “the golden show” when she first met the show’s panel of judges, singers Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

