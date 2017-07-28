She Became A Surrogate For A Couple Who Couldn’t Have Kids. Then Doctors Showed Them The Ultrasound

ADVERTISEMENT

For Lianna Fives, 37, of East Moriches in New York State, a trip to the doctor’s office for an ultrasound scan was nothing new. After all, she and husband Shawn, 40, had already had five children – an apt number, given their surname. This time around, however, Lianna wouldn’t be adding to her own brood.

Fives had volunteered to serve as a surrogate for her friend Nicole Barattini, 29, and her husband, Kevin, 35. Both couples attended the majority of Lianna’s prenatal doctor’s visits – her obstetrician, Dr. Richard Klein, described the appointments as “so much fun” to People magazine. All four were present at the ultrasound appointment in July 2016, waiting to see whether or not the scans would show that an embryo had been successfully implanted.

This type of wait was something Nicole Barattini was used to. She and Kevin dreamed of having children and wanted to start a family as soon as they said “I do” in 2010. But the then-newlywed’s lifelong health issues came back to haunt her as she and her new husband settled in Smithtown, NY, and began to try for their first baby.

