For Lianna Fives, 37, of East Moriches in New York State, a trip to the doctor’s office for an ultrasound scan was nothing new. After all, she and husband Shawn, 40, had already had five children – an apt number, given their surname. This time around, however, Lianna wouldn’t be adding to her own brood.
Fives had volunteered to serve as a surrogate for her friend Nicole Barattini, 29, and her husband, Kevin, 35. Both couples attended the majority of Lianna’s prenatal doctor’s visits – her obstetrician, Dr. Richard Klein, described the appointments as “so much fun” to People magazine. All four were present at the ultrasound appointment in July 2016, waiting to see whether or not the scans would show that an embryo had been successfully implanted.
This type of wait was something Nicole Barattini was used to. She and Kevin dreamed of having children and wanted to start a family as soon as they said “I do” in 2010. But the then-newlywed’s lifelong health issues came back to haunt her as she and her new husband settled in Smithtown, NY, and began to try for their first baby.
-
His Teenage Son Died After Drinking Everyday Soft Drinks, And Now This Dad Is Warning Other Parents
-
She Became A Surrogate For A Couple Who Couldn’t Have Kids. Then Doctors Showed Them The Ultrasound
-
This Mom Boiled Toilet Paper To Help Her In Tough Times. And The Results Left The Internet Stunned
-
After This Officer Defied Orders To Kill A Pair Of Baby Animals, He Ended Up Paying A Heavy Price
-
After Workers Saw Someone Abandon This Crate, They Spotted A Tiny Head Moving Inside
-
Here’s Exactly Why Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets Has Bombed At The Box Office
-
This Guy Explored A Former Nuclear Bunker And Made A Discovery That Chilled Him To The Bone
-
After Her Husband Unexpectedly Died, This Widow Went To His Restaurant And Got A Massive Surprise
-
These Insane Facts About Life In Early 1900s America Will Make You Thankful You’re Alive Today
-
This Black Ops Aircraft Was Flying Over North Korea When Suddenly It Came Under Fire
-
This Woman Saw An Otter Holding Up A Sign And Was Dumbstruck By What It Told Her To Do
-
70 Years After This Pilot Went Missing, Investigators Found Bones Embedded In A Tree