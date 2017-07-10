This Tattoo Artist Popped The Question To His Girlfriend In The Most Perilous Way Possible

ADVERTISEMENT

Crazy marriage proposals are all the rage these days. Whether it’s a stunt that’s taken months of preparation or one that involves dozens of people, there’s always someone out there raising the bar for everyone else. One guy, however, decided to take things a step further, in what must surely be the boldest and riskiest marriage proposal ever undertaken. And it only involved himself and his girlfriend…

Vinny Capaldo-Smith is a tattoo artist based in Denver, Colorado, where he works for Tribe Tattoo. He’d been dating his girlfriend Brooke Wodark for a little over a year and a half, and in June 2017 he popped the question in the ultimate way.

Even though they’ve only been dating for 18 months, the couple have actually known each other for five years. What’s more, they met through Capaldo-Smith’s work. Yes, he was her tattoo artist – a fact that makes his means of proposal all the more special.

