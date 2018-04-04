This Teacher Was At School When A Brain Surgeon Rang – And It Was A Call That Changed His Life

ADVERTISEMENT

Albert Siedlecki was at work at Medford Township Memorial Middle School when the school office informed him that he had an urgent phone call. The science teacher soon discovered that the man on the other end of the line was a prominent neurosurgeon. And what happened next made him cry.

Siedlecki had been teaching science to children for nearly 40 years, most of which he’d spent at the same New Jersey middle school. There he was nicknamed “Mr. Sie” and earned a reputation as a well-liked teacher. But Siedlecki never expected that one fateful phone call would change his world forever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Lee Buono was a student at Medford Township in the 1980s. After a day of lessons in eighth grade, he remained at school to remove a frog’s brain and spinal cord under the supervision of his science teacher. Subsequently, Siedlecki was surprised by what a fantastic job he did – and told Buono that it had been the best dissection he had witnessed in his lifetime.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT