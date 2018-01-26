A Teacher Captured This Crossing Guard On Camera. Then The Picture Swept The Internet

ADVERTISEMENT

Every week day on her way to work, North Carolina high school teacher Kayla Thomas would pass the same crossing guard. Just judging from the little things Thomas saw out of her windshield as she drove by led her to believe the lady in question was extremely sweet. However, one winters day in late 2017 she saw the guard doing something so bighearted and unexpected that Thomas felt she just had to stop, shoot a picture and share the special scene.

For the past 19 years, Minnie Galloway had been a regular fixture in the lives of many students who passed through Trask Middle School in the port city of Wilmington, NC. For almost two decades, come rain or shine, the woman has worked every school day in her role as a crossing guard. And during her sidewalk tenure, Galloway has made quite the impression – and not just on the crossing kids.

The Trask children who are assisted across the road by Galloway on a daily basis affectionately call her “Ms. Minnie.” And, whatever the weather, they are always warmed when they see her friendly smile at the crosswalk. Needless to say, Galloway’s sunny disposition and helpful demeanor mean that the students like her a lot.

