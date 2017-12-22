A Teacher Was Following A Trail Of “Juice” – And At The End She Found A Boy In Serious Trouble

ADVERTISEMENT

An elementary school’s teacher job comes with a lot of clean-up. No matter how disciplined and well-mannered children are, they make mistakes. They drop things. They spill. And that leaves the adult in the room to help fix whatever problem has arisen.

So when one Florida teacher saw a trail of juice dripped from her classroom and into the hallway of the school, she barely flinched. Instead, she followed the trail to find its source, presumably to clean up the leaky box or pouch.

ADVERTISEMENT

But what she found wasn’t what she expected. Instead, she realized the trail she had followed wasn’t juice at all. And the boy she found at the end of her search was in need of serious help, fast, to save his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT