When A Teacher Left Her Purse At Chick-fil-A, The Manager Mailed Her A Box With Surprising Contents

Lindsey Jones was about three hours away from home when she realized what she had done. With more than 160 miles separating her from her purse, she was desperate to get it back. But then the Chick-fil-A staff stepped up to the mark and did something truly awesome to save the day.

Jones is a teacher from Lorena, Texas who had a little mishap around the turn of 2018. It began when she and her family took a road trip to Taos, New Mexico. But it was on the way back that all the drama took place.

What happened next led to Jones earning her 15 minutes of fame online. That’s because the story went viral. She was so mind-blown by the series of events that she posted all about it on Facebook, where it quickly received a lot of attention.

