This Teacher Referred To A Student As A Girl. Then Six Weeks Later He Was Suspended

Teachers are often used to correcting their charges’ mistakes; it’s typically part and parcel of the job, after all. In November 2017 math teacher Joshua Sutcliffe made an error of his own, however, as he referred to a pupil, who identifies as a boy, as a girl. Then, a month and a half later, Sutcliffe was suspended from his role as a result of the incident.

Before he had become a teacher, though, Sutcliffe had been raised in a Mennonite Bible camp in Canada; he and his family later relocated to the U.K. when Sutcliffe was ten. Subsequently, the math graduate earned the qualifications necessary to become a teacher from the University of Exeter. In 2015 Sutcliffe then made the switch to Oxford, England, as he had been hired by the city’s The Cherwell School.

The math teacher also found time to become an associate pastor at Oxford’s Christ Revelation church – a role that reflected his strong Christian beliefs. However, on November 2, 2017, Sutcliffe’s life took an unexpected turn during one of his classes at school. It all started with what appeared to be some simple words of encouragement to his students.

