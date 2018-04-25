This Teacher Went Above And Beyond For His Class At Easter, And Their Reactions Were Priceless

ADVERTISEMENT

A fifth-grade teacher taught his students a lot more than math after making an Easter gesture that would last them a lifetime. Brent Walker, of Tampa, Florida, wanted to simply treat his pupils at Sheehy Elementary School, but instead, he made the headlines.

As spring break approached, Walker was aware that many of the children in his class would not receive an Easter gift at home this year. He decided to organize a math-solving egg hunt in a bid to mark the holiday. He had been teaching his class about acts of kindness and wanted to endorse the message in the game.

So, on Wednesday March 28, 2018, just days before Easter weekend, the Hillsborough teacher headed to a South Tampa Walmart in search of plastic eggs and candy for his lesson the next day. But what he found there inspired him to expand the idea so much further and touch the hearts of many.

