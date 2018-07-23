This Tearful Mom Was Hauled In Front Of A Judge – But Then She Made A Heartbreaking Revelation

ADVERTISEMENT

When Andrea Rogers appeared in front of Judge Frank Caprio at Providence Municipal Court in early 2017, the Warwick, Rhode Island, woman was near rock bottom. So when the time came for the then 35-year-old to address the bench and make her case, she came clean with a heartbreaking revelation. There were cameras in the court that day, and they recorded the reaction of the presiding judge to Rogers’ pitiful plight. And Caprio’s astonishing verdict was subsequently watched by millions of viewers after the video of the proceedings went viral.

Judge Caprio is well known to television fans as the star of Caught in Providence. This syndicated reality TV show televises the drama of actual petty-misdemeanor court cases in Providence, RI. However, the distinguished 81-year-old had been gracing the country’s courtrooms long before he became a television personality.

Born in Providence in November 1936, Caprio was a child of the Great Depression and he faced financial hardship from a very early age. However, thanks to his hard-working, immigrant father and his tight Italian-American family, there was always food on the table and love to go round.

