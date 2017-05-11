When A Teen Approached This Boy In A Wheelchair, A Camera Captured His Stunned Reaction To Her Words

By Francesca Lynagh
May 11, 2017
Sydney Morris is a high school kid with a difference. She goes to Princeton Community High School in Princeton, Indiana where she’s a popular student who is actively involved in school life.

In fact, Morris is a key component of the high school’s Life Skills classes. She is a peer facilitator, which means she spends a lot of time with students with special needs.

In her prom year, Morris had a boyfriend called Logan Firkins. The two were inseparable, posing for photo after photo on social media. And so when all the buzz around prom started up, it seemed obvious who she’d be going with.

