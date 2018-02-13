This Teen Arrived At Prom With Her Girlfriend – Then Discovered It Was Just A Decoy To Divert Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Every high schooler dreams of attending prom. From the glamorous attire, to the limo ride, to the dance that awaits on the other side, it’s a memorable rite of passage for teenage boys and girls alike.

But one Mississippi student had her prom dreams turned upside down by her fellow classmates. When she and her girlfriend arrived on the big night, they realized that they hadn’t been invited to the dance at all. In fact, the event that they had been sent to was just a diversion.

Constance McMillen told her friends and family that she was gay when she was in the eighth grade. It was an especially brave move considering the conservative tendancies of her home state. “Usually Mississippi is 10 or 20 years behind [on LGBT issues],” Izzy Pellegrine, a founding board member of the state’s Safe Schools Coalition, told CNN.

