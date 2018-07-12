A Teen Asked This Girl With Down Syndrome To Prom – And The Surprise Invite Was Caught On Camera

ADVERTISEMENT

Teenager Shaedon Wedel won the hearts of the nation after uploading a video of his promposal online. This was no ordinary promposal, though, and his inventive gesture was seen by thousands, earning Wedel and his date some unexpected attention.

Kansas resident Wedel asked Carlie Wittman, a freshman at Newton High School, to accompany him to his prom. Carlie has Down syndrome and is the younger sister of Wedel’s best friend. He and Carlie have known each other for years.

Unsurprisingly, the sweet sentiment behind this promposal melted the hearts of internet users across the U.S. But it was Wedel’s creative spin on this traditional gesture that launched him into national headlines.

