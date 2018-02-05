This Teen Died Eight Times After A Horrific Crash. Then He Heard His Dad’s Final Plea To Fight Back

ADVERTISEMENT

Teenager Brian Boyle was on the brink of death following a car accident that crushed his pelvis and moved his heart to the other side of his chest. Then, at the point where he was ready to give up the fight, his dad came to the hospital to speak to him. And his father’s heart-wrenching words ended up changing everything.

Brian Boyle is a man from Welcome, Maryland, with a life story like no other. Not only is it heartbreaking to hear, but it’s also truly inspiring. Boyle is now married and in his 30s, but back when he was 18 years old, his family wondered if he would ever make it that far through life.

Boyle was a keen athlete in high school and a particularly strong swimmer. Indeed, he spent the evening of July 6, 2004, training in the pool with the rest of his swim team. But driving home after practice that night, something utterly devastating happened.

