This Teen Died Riding A Hurricane Irma Wave. Then His Friends Revealed His Haunting Final Words

Surfing is a sporting pursuit that’s more dangerous than most. Aside from sharks and rocks, there’s also the phenomenal power of the waves themselves to consider. Unfortunately, one rising star had his life cut short while surfing – but not before uttering some moving last words.

Barbados native Zander Venezia was a potential breakout star on the rise. At just 16 years of age, he was already being considered as a candidate for his country’s Olympics team. And in April 2017 Venezia was the winner of the National Scholastic Surfing Association regional championships.

The promising young surfer, who had already been the subject of coverage in the Barbadian media, had also won a Rip Curl Grom Search event in the United States. As a second-generation surfer, it appeared that Venezia had found his calling. Indeed, for this young man, the sky seemed to be the limit.

