When This Teen Fell During A Football Game, His Family Had No Idea Tragedy Was About To Strike

Dylan Thomas needed to be helped from the football field after hurting his leg. But then he passed out and was rushed to the hospital, and an unexpected tragedy loomed for his family and classmates.

Sixteen-year-old linebacker Dylan Thomas could tell something wasn’t right in the middle of his high-school football game. He fell and his leg hurt – or at least that’s what he said as he was assisted off of the field. But something much worse was lingering beneath the superficial injury.

According to Thomas’ uncle, Nick Burgess, his teenage nephew “had the biggest heart.” He wrote on Facebook that Thomas was “an all-around wonderful kid” who loved fishing “[until] we couldn’t [anymore],” Burgess wrote.

